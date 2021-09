ADGP, SSPs, SPs among 13 police officers shifted

Kumar posted as ADGP Rlys

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: The Government today ordered transfer and posting of 13 police officers with immediate effect.

According to the order, Sunil Kumar, awaiting orders of posting was posted as ADGP Railways J&K against an available vacancy relieving Deepak Kumar of the additional charge while Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP Pulwama has been transferred and posted as SSP Anantnag and Nikhil Borkar, Additional SP Headquarters Anantnag was transferred and posted as SP Ganderbal.

Suhail Munawar Mir, SSP Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as CO JKAP 5th Battalion, while Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Anantnag was transferred and posted as CO IRP 8th Battalion and Randhir Singh, awaiting orders of posting was posted as SO to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K.

Ghulam Jeelani Wani, CO IR 3rd Battalion has been transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama, Al-Tahir Geelani, SP Anti Corruption Bureau was recalled from deputation and posted as SP West Srinagar and Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, Additional SP Baramulla was transferred and shall report to PHQ awaiting further posting.

Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Dy CO IR-14th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Baramulla, Peerbeet Singh SP West Srinagar was transferred and shall report to the PHQ awaiting further posting.

Mubbasher Hussain, SP North Srinagar has been transferred and shall report to PHQ awaiting further posting and Zoheb Tanveer, Additional SP Kupwara was transferred and posted as SP North Srinagar.