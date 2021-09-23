Lt Governor flags off CRPF’s Cycle Rally from Jammu to Raj Ghat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off Central Reserve Police Force’s Cycle Rally from Jammu to Raj Ghat, New Delhi as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Four Cycle Rallies of CRPF from Jorhat, Sabarmati, Kanyakumari, and Jammu passing through various historical places will culminate at Raj Ghat memorial New Delhi on 2nd October.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor saluted the security forces for playing commendable role in Jammu and Kashmir and promoting peaceful and inclusive society.

The Lt Governor observed that the Central Reserve Police Force has a rich legacy of 83 years of serving the nation. With countless stories of valor and sacrifices, such unique examples are rare in the history of security agencies, he added.

The recent structural changes brought about in the governance paradigm in J&K have given impetus to the overall development, be it in the field of agriculture, education, industry, infrastructure, rural connectivity, or employment and entrepreneurship, the Lt Governor said.

Government is encouraging and enabling people to connect and contribute for UT’s sustainable development through empowerment and people’s participation which are the bedrocks of individual well-being, he added.

We need to prepare ourselves with a vision of the next 25 years. I am confident that when we celebrate 100 years of Independence in the year 2047, the new J&K will have a special place with its contribution to the developmental saga of our great nation, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that the reforms made in various sectors have brought about a radical change and its benefits are reaching even to far-flung and remote areas of the UT.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav holds the spirit of freedom movement and remembers the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, who have inspired us to conquer various challenges and make a special place in the whole world today, the Lt Governor observed.

Appreciating the efforts of CRPF in promoting peace and goodwill, the Lt Governor said that the cycle rally reaching Rajghat on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will take CRPF’s efforts of ensuring National Security, Human welfare, and other humanitarian works to every citizen, added the Lt Governor.

Rashmi Shukla, ADG CRPF delivered the welcome address, while Bhanu Pratap, DIG presented the Vote of Thanks.

Mukesh Singh, ADG JKP; Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; P S Ranpise, IGP CRPF; D S Negi, IG, CRPF; V K Singh IG Medical; Atul Goyal, DIG Jammu Kathua range, Bhupinder Singh; N K Yadav; R P Pandey; Pradeep chandra; Devendar Yadav; Ashok Samyal; Manoj Dhyani- DIGs CRPF; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.