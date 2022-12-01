Sufficient funds to pay salaries: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, Dec 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday asserted that it has sufficient funds to pay the monthly salaries to its personnel.

“Regarding a #fake news doing rounds on social media that the salary of Police personnel hadn’t been paid for past 2 months. It’s hereby clarified that every DDO has got sufficient funds in salary heads,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

The police’s clarification came after some news reports suggested that the salaries of a section of police personnel were on hold for the last two months due to non-availability of the budget.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti had also raised the issue on Twitter.

“Sad that salaries of those who serve on the frontline have been withheld since two months. One can well empathise with the plight & pain of these families who solely rely on these salaries as their only source of income,” Mufti tweeted. (Agencies)