ADG reviews security arrangements for R’ Day

JAMMU, Jan 25: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Security, J&K, Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal chaired a meeting of officers of Police, Army, CAPF and the civil administration at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Srinagar to finalize the arrangements for Republic Day celebrations-2023.

He also reviewed security arrangements for Bharat Jodo Yatra and G20 event.

Addressing the meeting ADGP directed the officers to make necessary security arrangements in connection with Republic Day celebrations 2023. He stressed on proper and intensive foot patrolling, surveillance of the area in and around Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium. He directed for conducting Anti-Sabotage Check etc at the place of venue and stressed for placing necessary and comprehensive security plans.

Similar briefings were also given by the Additional DGP Security, J&K in a meeting of officers held at M.A Stadium, Jammu.

With reference to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the ADGP emphasized upon the officers that the security for the Yatra shall be taken care of in coordination with all sister agencies and stakeholders. He further stressed that the Nodal Officers from all Security/Police agencies for the purpose shall coordinate the arrangements as per guidelines.

Meanwhile, ADGP also reviewed security arrangements with regard to the G20 event in a meeting held at Central Pool Kashmir. SSP Security, Kashmir presented a power point presentation with regard to the preparations and planning of security for such a high profile event.