Rahul’s love, sympathy for J&K fake, he maintains silence on terrorist strikes: Chib

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Hitting out hard on Bharat Jodho Yatra (BJY) and Rahul Gandhi, the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Wednesday said that the Congress leader is misled by the people surrounding him about facts and ground situation in J&K.

While speaking in a meeting, DAP general secretary, R.S Chib said that only two leaders expelled by DAP chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad had joined Congress.

“However, one who holds the constituency later re-joined DAP and the two remaining have no political constituency,” Chib maintained adding: “Love and respect for Ghulam Nabi Azad have brought hundreds of political leaders, workers from Congress to DAP after the same was formed and rattled Congress at the core, which is now in damage control mode.”

Chib claimed that not only Congress but many leaders from other parties have also joined DAP.

“Rahul Gandhi is faking his love and sympathy with the people of J&K by maintaining silence on issues like Article 370 abrogation, land, jobs and the recent terrorist strikes in J&K,” he said.

Chib said that Rahul Gandhi is walking alongside leaders who spoke against Indian army and this reflects the mind-set of Congress towards nation.

“DAP is holding protests against land eviction orders and attract crowds of thousands. I challenge Congress to hold such protest and gather the crowd of even half of its size,” he further said.

To secure his position, JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool shows rosy picture to his boss despite the fact that the situation is totally opposite to their expectations. “Since BJY entered J&K, local Congress leadership begged for crowds to local political parties,” the DAP leader claimed.