Adequate oxygen available to combat any emergency: Thakur

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 20: The entire Government machinery is all set to combat the serious challenge caused by second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with all requisite measures in place to keep surge in control.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Rajan Prakash Thakur made these remarks while taking stock of oxygen concentration centres, buffer stock of oxygen cylinders and availability of beds for COVID patients at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar.

“Adequate buffer stock of oxygen cylinders is available and people need not to panic. Not a single patient shall die for want of Oxygen in J&K”, maintained the Principal Secretary.

Principal Secretary said that there is no shortage of oxygen at this point. He stated that sufficient beds are available for everyone who is ill with Covid-19. ‘We are ramping production for future demand and emergency’, he added.

He said administration has taken decision to divert oxygen from all non-medical uses to medical use in view of prevailing situation to ensure its abundant availability in all hospitals.

Principal Secretary also requested people to follow Covid SOPs in letter and spirit, maintain physical distance, wear masks and not to go out without any necessary work.

Meanwhile, he stressed on SKIMS administration to gear up entire machinery on war footing basis.

During his visit, Principal Secretary inspected various sections including ICU, Neuro Surgical unit, Intensive Cardiac Care unit, Department of Dietetics and Therapeutics, Central Sterile Supplies Department, Oxygen Concentrator Plant and other sections.

Director SKIMS, A G Ahangar, said the institution has reserved 260 beds for Covid patients and 156 Covid patients are presently admitted in the hospital. He informed that the current consumption rate of oxygen at the institute is 3.93 lakhs litre per hour and additional required amount of oxygen is 1.5 lakh per hour.