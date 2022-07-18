Adani Wilmar cuts edible oil prices by Rs 5-30 per litre

New Delhi, July 18: Amid declining trend in global edible oil prices, Adani Wilmar on Monday announced a cut on maximum retail prices (MRPs) on its range of edible oils.

As per the revised rate, a litre of Fortune mustard oil would now cost Rs 190 a litre from Rs 195 earlier. The revised sunflower oil price is Rs 199 a litre from Rs 210 earlier.

Fortune soyabean oil would now cost Rs 165 a litre as compared to Rs 195 earlier. The Fortune rice bran oil would now be available for Rs 210 a litre as against Rs 225 earlier.

The company said that stocks with new prices will reach the market soon.

We have passed on the benefits of global price reduction to our consumers and the stocks with new prices will reach market soon,” said Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar.

Mallick noted that reduction in prices would boost demand for the upcoming festive season.

The steep reduction in oil prices comes in the wake of the prices in the world market falling sharply. Recently, the food ministry had called a meeting of edible oil industry bodies and manufacturers to deliberate on price reduction.

