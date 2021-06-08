Adani and Hindalco forge ahead in mining operations with sustainable practices

From Hindalco to Adani Group, Jharkhand houses coal mines projects of several private mining operators in India.

A Sustainable Mining Attractive Index (SMAI) was developed by Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) of the districts in Jharkhand that performed the best in terms of mining activities. The index was constructed based on five pillars – mining potential and performance, socio-economic status, policy and governance, infrastructure and environment.

More importantly, thedata once again underscored the need of sustainable mining practices. For instance, Jharkhand is home to one of Adani Group’s coal mines projects in India. The group has been undertaking various initiatives to set new benchmarks in environmental sustainability and empowerment of locals

Project SuPoshan is one such example. It advocates maternal and child health across rural areas. Through its CSR arm, Adani Foundation, the Adani Group has encouraged several SuPoshanSanginis to promote good health and education across rural areas. The group also runs a skill development centre to empower young women to become financially independent.

Additionally, Jharkhand houses coal mines projects of other operators in India as well, with Hindalco, which owns theChakla coal block, being one. It too has been taking measures to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural people in the state. As a part of its CSR activities, the company has been promoting education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood and social reformation across several villages of Jharkhandas well as other states. Under its initiative pertaining to education, it offers study materials, scholarships, specialised coaching, etc.

Whether it is Hindalco or Adani Group, the endeavours by private players across coal mines in Indiahave been remarkable. They have, in fact, been helping in reducing the country’s dependency on coal imports. However, along with the positive side of mining operations come the environmental impact and the issue of people having to locate elsewhere. Taking all these into consideration, it becomes crucial for all the stakeholders to go about with their mining activities more objectively.