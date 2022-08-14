Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62

NEW DELHI, Aug 14: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the ‘Big Bull’ of Dalal Street, has passed away at the age of 62.

A self-made trader, investor and businessman, India’s own Warren Buffett was the son of an income tax officer and is survived by his wife and three children.

His last public appearance was at the launch of the low-cost airline Akasa Air, in which Jhunjhunwala was a promoter a few days ago. The chartered accountant had not been keeping well for the last few months and was seen in a wheelchair at the public event.

With an estimated net worth of around $5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest billionaire in India, according to Forbes.

He was one of the rare market participants who could successfully handle both the worlds of trading and investing. Jhunjhunwala could do a ‘le phataphat, de phataphat’ as a trader and even sit on a gem like Titan for ages. (Agencies)