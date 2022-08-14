Cop Killed In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir: Police

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: A police personnel was killed after terrorists threw a grenade in the Qaimoh area in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said police on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch.

“A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh Kulgam. In this terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed and attained martyrdom,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

On Saturday, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured when terrorists threw a grenade at security forces in Srinagar’s Eidgah locality of Jammu and Kashmir.

“One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel,” the Srinagar police tweeted.