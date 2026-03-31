NEW DELHI, Mar 31: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the in-situ upgradation of Sarita Chauhan Chand to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.
She is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
ACC Approves In-Situ Upgradation Of Sarita Chauhan Chand As Additional Secretary
NEW DELHI, Mar 31: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the in-situ upgradation of Sarita Chauhan Chand to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.