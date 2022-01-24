ACB traps, arrests Patwari while accepting bribe in Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Jan 24: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint, wherein the complainant alleged that Abdul Aziz Dar, Patwari of Halqa Mufalpora, Tehsil and District Kupwara is demanding bribe for providing revenue extracts.

The complainant alleged that the accused Patwari was adopting delaying tactics and was not preparing revenue extracts which were required by the complainant for registration of sale deed for the land purchased by him recently. The complainant had also deposited necessary fee of ₹ 420 in form of GR in the Tehsil office Kupwara on 14-02-2022. It was also alleged by the complainant that said patwari had already taken bribe of ₹10,000 from them and is demanding more for providing revenue extracts.

Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out and consequently case FIR No. 02/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Baramulla. Subsequently, a trap team was constituted. The trap team caught Abdul Aziz Dar, Patwari red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹ 5000/- from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigations of the case is going on.