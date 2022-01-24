Covid-19 pandemic: 5,394 fresh cases, 8 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Jan 24: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 5394 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 402596 while eight persons died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 2045 were from the Jammu division and 3349 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of cases at 1204, followed by 963 in Srinagar district.

There are 4460 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 353374, officials said.

Moreover, 3643 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 1732 from Jammu Division and 1911 from Kashmir, they said.