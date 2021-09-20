ACB Traps And Arrests Supervisor For Accepting Bribe

SRINAGAR, Sept 20: Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint alleging therein that in connection with running a Guest House at Munwarabad Srinagar the complainant has been asked by the Pollution Control Board Srinagar to get NOC from Urban Environmental Engineering Department (UEED), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) Brarinumbal Srinagar. While approaching UEED office for the NOC, Works Supervisor namely Bashir Ahmad demanded Rs. 7,000 for issuing the NOC in favour of the complainant.

On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No.27 of 2021, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Bashir Ahmad Dar, Works Supervisor, UEED, Srinagar while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs. 7000/- from the complainant. The amount of bribe was recovered on the spot. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB. After the arrest searches were also conducted in the premises of the accused.

Further investigation is in progress.