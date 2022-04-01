ACB traps and arrests Assistant Engineer RDD for accepting bribe

SRINAGAR, April 1: Anti Corruption Bureau received a complainant alleging that Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Assistant Engineer, Rural Development Department, Block Pahalgam, Anantnag is demanding bribe of ₹ 5,000 from complainant for processing the pending bill of ₹98,776.

The complainants alleged that he is contractor by profession and he has done the work under MGNAREGA scheme titled as “ R/Wall Nazir Merisi to Qasim bokad via Gh Rasool bokad at Gowass” amount of work ₹98,776, but the said Engineer is demanding ₹5,000 from him as bribe .

On receipt of the complaint, Case FIR No. 05/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Anantnag and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation a trap team constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red handed Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Assistant Engineer, Rural Development Department, Block Pahalgam, Anantnag while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5,000 from complainant. He was arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses

Further investigations are going on.