ACB trapped Sarpanch her husband accepting bribe

SRINAGAR, March 31: Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint wherein it has been alleged that Hassan Jan, Sarpanch Halqa Anderwan, Kangan, Ganderbal is demanding ₹9000/- as bribe for release of payment under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana which the complainant does not want to pay. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused, the complainant approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant under law.

On receipt of the complaint Case FIR No. 13/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed accomplice of Sarpanch, her husband Liyaqat Ali while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹9000/- from the complainant. He was arrested by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses.

Further investigation into the case is on.