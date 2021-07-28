ACB registers disproportionate assets case against RDD employee

BARAMULLA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a FIR against Mohabbat Ali Khan Jr. Asstt in Rural Development Department regarding the allegations of possessing of disproportionate assets and indulging in business activities while in active Govt. service

The instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by ACB. The verification reveals that the said public servant has accumulated huge assets beyond his known source of income in the shape of immovable properties in his name as well as in the name of his family members. Subsequently, Case FIR No. 08/2021 u/s 5 (1)(e) r/w5 (2) P.C Act Smvt-2006 and section 168-RPC has been registered in PS ACB Baramulla.

During the course of investigation search warrants were obtained from Hon’ble Anti corruption Court Baramulla and in pursuance to said Court order. Searches of the residential/ commercial premises of Mohabbat Ali Khan at Hyhama Kupwara, Srinagar, Jammu and at Hot Mix Plant (M/s National Infra Construction Company) Gutlipora, Kupwara were conducted.

Further investigation in the case is going on.