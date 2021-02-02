ACB registers disproportionate assets case against former Excise Commissioner

JAMMU: Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu registered a case FIR No. 04/2021 in Police Station ACB Jammu against Mohd Javed Khan then Excise Commissioner, J&K S/O Late Sh. Mohd. Yousaf Khan, R/O H. No. 4, Mirza Lane opposite Macca Masjid Bathandi.

The instant case was registered on the basis of a preliminary enquiry that the suspect officer has accumulated huge assets in the shape of immoveable/movable properties in his own name, in the name of his wife and other family members within J&K and outside J&K which includes immovable properties worth crores in Gurgaon, Haryana and movable properties in the shape of cars and other luxurious household items, costly electronics gadgets, jewellery etc. The value of the assets found in possession of public servant namely Mohd Javed Khan S/o Late Sh. Mohd. Yousaf Khan, then Excise Commissioner, J&K/ his family members and the expenditure incurred by him is grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income which constitute offences punishable u/s 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006.

During the course of investigation, search warrants were obtained from the Hon’ble Court. In compliance to the warrants issued by the Hon’ble Court, two search teams were dispatched to conduct the searches at Gurugram and Noida (NCR Delhi). House search was also conducted at the present residence of the accused Mohd Javed Khan at Bathandi, Jammu. The search teams found and seized incriminating documents relating to un-accounted for wealth/assets acquired by the accused by resorting to corrupt practices.

Further investigation of the case is going on.