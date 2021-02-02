3 Tesla MRI Machine in GMCH Jammu soon

Dr Sudhan reviews installation process

JAMMU: Government Medical College hospital, Jammu administration is all set to install the state of art 3 Tesla MRI Machine in the premier health institution of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, the measures to speed up the machine installation work at the designated site were discussed here at a meeting chaired by Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal Govt. Medical College (GMC) & AH.

It was impressed upon the company to complete the installation at the earliest as the prestigious Project is a turnkey project and is urgently required for the better establishment of medical facilities.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to the installation of COBAS-6800 in the Department of Microbiology were also discussed.

The installation of COBAS-6800 would go a long way in improving, operating efficiency, flexibility and timely results. The installation of COBAS-6800 will help in managing Covid pandemic.

Later, the team of senior doctors and experts visited the spot and it was decided to immediately shift the electrical panel which shall be undertaken by the company within the shortest possible time.

The meeting was attended by Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Administrator GMC & AH; Dr. Kulbhushan Gupta, HOD Radio Diagnosis and Imaging; Dr.Dara Singh, MS GMC; Sonia Vaid, Deputy Director Planning (P&S); S. Harvinder Singh, Executive Engineer, Civil; Bodh Raj Executive Engineer, Mechanical and Pawan Tickoo Executive Engineer, Electrical of GMC Jammu beside the representatives from the vendor.