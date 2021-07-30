ACB recommends disengagement of 994 Pharmacists in ISM, Admn unmoved

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, July 30: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has recommended an inquiry and disengagement of 994 Pharmacists in Indian System of Medicines (ISM) who were nominated by Health Ministers since 1991 in violation of Government order but three months have passed and Government has done nothing in this regard.

“The Government may constitute an enquiry with the manner in which 994 candidates were nominated since 1991 by then Health Ministers and consider their disengagement thereof”, read the letter (No. ACB/Veri-SLK-54/2017-8542-44 dated 26-04-2021) written by the ACB to Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD).

The ACB found the fraudulent nominations and engagements of these pharmacists during the investigations of a complaint against one of such candidates Rumisa Qureshi.

“The case of Rumisa Qureshi has come to notice during probe by ACB. Hence, her initial candidature was in disregard to the Government order, as such she may be disengaged to save loss to State exchequer”, read the letter.

“…some 994 candidates were nominated, not selected by the concerned Ministers nor by any referred committee constituted in the order as the said order was one time programme for year 1988-89 only. Hence the Health Ministers from 1991 onwards in disregard to Govt order No. 984 HME of 1988 dated 17.11.1988 which envisaged transparent process for the entire affairs, have nominated the candidates”, read the letter.

However, Health and Medical Education Department has shot a letter (No. HD-ISM/14/2021-02 dated 17-06-2021) recently to the Director ISM seeking a report on the alert notice issued by the ACB.

Although, the ACB has recommended inquiry but H&ME inquiry (No PS/SS/02/2015 Dated 08.09.2015) conducted by then Special Secretary to Govt, six years ago has already established the fraud but no action was taken against those responsible or the beneficiaries.

The report says: “…the Secretary HME in year 2008 available in file bearing No HD/51/ISM/2008 where Secretary HME clearly mentions that Director ISM has been already holding training of Dawasazs at his own level without any formal Government Order”.

The report says that the authorities had taken serious note of then Director ISM approaching Minister directly for conduct of trainings and warned him vide letter dated 27-06-2007, to desist from any correspondences into subject with higher authority by passing the normal channels of hierarchy.

“In this backdrop the exercise under taken by Director ISM after year 2003 upto 2007 at its own level issuing the orders of Nomination and training of candidates for undergoing Dawasaz Training Course without the approval of Administrative department and even without approved norms/guidelines/criteria regulating the course cannot withstand legal scrutiny and it is also bad in eyes of Law”, read the inquiry report.