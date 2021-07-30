MP Ladakh calls on MoS Home, seeks immediate assistance

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 30: Member of Parliament, Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal called on the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, who is also the in-charge of Union Territories and National Disaster Management Authority at New Delhi and appraised him about the ongoing flood situation in various locations of Kargil and Leh districts.

MP Ladakh submitted a detailed written presentation to MoS Home Affairs seeking attention of MHA towards the ongoing crisis caused by natural disasters in which hundreds of people in Kargil, Leh and Nubra lost their livelihood, shelter and properties. MP Ladakh also sought the immediate response, relief and rehabilitation to the needy.

Minister Nityanand Rai assured that the Centre is closely monitoring the flood situations of Ladakh and would provide all required support to the UT of Ladakh.