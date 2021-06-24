ACB produced charge-sheet against ex-SI in trap case

RAJOURI: Anti-Corruption Bureau Rajouri, has produced Chargesheet against accused in-service public servant namely Suresh Sharma S/O Parshotam Kumar R/O Saran, Gho Manahasa Tehsil Marh District Jammu, Sub Inspector, J&K Police, then Incharge Police Post, Rajouri City before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rajouri in case FIR No.02/2019 under section 5(1) (d) r/w section 5(2), 4-A of J&K PC Act Samvat, 2006 registered in P/S ACB Rajouri.

Brief facts of the case are that on 06-09-2019, a written complaint was received in the office of SSP (PR) ACB Jammu from one Shri Ajay Pal Singh S/O S. Karnail Singh R/o Sant Market Jammu regarding demand of bribe from him by SI Suresh Sharma I/C PP Rajouri City for helping in investigation of a false case registered in P/S Rajouri in which maternal uncle of the complainant namely Sharanjit Singh S/O S. Kartar Singh R/O Sant Market Jewel Chowk Jammu was arrested by the said SI.

The complainant visited PP Rajouri City on 05-09-2019 and enquired the matter from SI Suresh Sharma who demanded Rs. three lakhs from him for helping his uncle during investigation of the case otherwise said SI would be harassing his uncle who was in his custody. After negotiation the said SI agreed to accept Rs. one lakh as advance and rest of the amount would be paid to him after bail out of Sharanjit Singh.

On the receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No. 02/2019 was registered and a trap team was constituted, which laid a successful trap. The accused was caught red-handed while demanding & accepting illegal gratification of Rs.01 lakh in presence of independent witnesses and trap team members. The accused person was arrested on spot. Thereafter, he was released on bail granted by Hon’ble Court. Investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau proved the allegations of corruption charges against the accused.

After completing the investigation of case, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused was also obtained from the competent authority and Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K produced charge sheet against the above mentioned accused person before the Hon’ble Court of Spl. Judge Anti-Corruption Court Rajouri on 23.06.2021.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for 10.08.2021.