SPO killed, forest guard injured in Doda road accident

DODA: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed while forest guard was injured in a road accident near High School Manoie in Tehsil Chilli Pingal (Bhalessa) of Doda district.

A police official said that a Swift car bearing registration number JK02CM-0885 met with an accident at Manoie in which one SPO identified as Ashok Kumar (1053/SPO) posted at Spp Malikpora died on spot and another forest guard namely Muahmmad Ashraf l, son of Muhammad Shafi Zargar of Bhaderwah was injured.

The injured was shifted to SDH Gandoh for treatment. (KNO)