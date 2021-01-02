ACB charge sheets Addl Secy Shafiq

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 2: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) presented charge sheet against the then ACR Poonch, now Addl Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Shafiq Ahmed and others in illegal mutation of land records, in the court of Special Judge Anti- Corruption, Rajouri today.

Official sources said that Shafiq Ahmed, son of Late Hajji Mohd Karim hailing from Dudasan Bala in Tehsil Thanamandi, district Rajouri, then ACR Poonch at present Addl. Secretary Science & Technology Deptt. Civil Secretariat J&K; Zaffar Iqbal Jagil, son of Mohd Aslam, resident of Nakka, Manjhari, Tehsil Mendhar in Poonch and at present W.No.2, Mohalla Sukka Katha district Poonch, the then Patwari Halqa Degwar Maldialian Tehsil Haveli in Poonch, at present Patwari Halqa Khanetar Tehsil Haveli and beneficiary Masood Ahmed alias Maqsood Ahmed, son of Mohd Shafi, resident of village Chandak in Poonch were under trial in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rajouri in case FIR No.45/2018 registered in P/S VOJ (now ACBJ), under Section 5(1) (d) r/w Section 5(2) of J&K PC Act, Samvat 2006 and Section 120-B, 201 RPC.

The instant case was registered on the outcome of a verification conducted by the Vigilance Organization (Now ACB) into the allegations that Zaffer Iqbal, then Patwari, Halqa Degwar/Ajote, Poonch issued Fard Intikhab in respect of forest/state land to villagers who further sold the land to land grabber from Degwar to Ajote, in Haveli. During verification relevant Revenue record of Degwar, Maldialian and Ajote village of Tehsil Haveli were scrutinized.

It was found that then Patwari Halqa Degwar/Ajote, Zaffer Iqbal illegally prepared mutation No.1013 in violation of provisions enshrined in orders Nos.LB-6/C of 1958 for the land measuring 05 Kanals falling under Khasra No.430, land measuring 09 Kanals 10 Marlas in Khasra No. 454/1, land measuring 02 kanls 10 marlas in Khasra No.1387/455 of village Degwar Maldialian in favour of private beneficiary Nazir Hussain, son of Fazla, resident of Degwar Maldalian Tehsil Haveli (now expired) and further attested by Shafiq Ahmed, then ACR Poonch.

It was also surfaced that mutation No. 882 under LB-6/C of 1958 and mutation No.971 under S-432 of 1966 for the land measuring 05 Kanals 15 marlas, falling under Khasra No.474 of village Ajote were also recorded illegally by Zaffer Iqbal, then Patwari and further attested by Shafiq Ahmed, the then ACR Poonch in favour of private beneficiary- Maqsood Ahmed alias Masood Ahmed of Chandak in Poonch.

During investigation, FSL expert who examined specimen/ admitted/questioned documents has further authenticated the entry and attestation of the said mutations by the said accused public servants (revenue officers/officials). Moreover, Parat Sarkar of the said mutations could not be traced and the daily dairy (Roznamcha) of then Patwar Halqa Ajote and Degwar Maldialian has also not been maintained for the period of posting of accused Patwari.

Illegal possession of beneficiaries on the land has also been established.

Anti Corruption Bureau presented the charge sheet after obtaining sanction for prosecution of `in-service’ public servant from the competent authority.