ACB books ex Manager JRB

RAJOURI: Anti-Corruption Bureau Rajouri, has produced Challan against accused in-service public servant namely Satya Paul Sharma Manager Jammu Rural Bank, Buffliaz Branch, presently posted as Assistant Manager J&K Grameen Bank B.O. Triath and Wajahat Ali Khan s/o Mohd. Abdullah r/o Dundak Tehsil Surankote Poonch, before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Rajouri in case FIR No.03/2009 registered in P/S VOJ (now ACBJ) under section 120-B RPC r/w 5(1) (c) (d) 5 (2) J&K PC Act. Svt. 2006 and sections 409, 467, 468, 471 RPC.

The instant case was registered on 03.02.2009 in P/S VOJ (now ACB-J) on the outcome of a Joint Surprise Check conducted in a complaint of alleged fraudulent withdrawal and subsequent misappropriation of lacs of rupees by official of Jammu Rural Bank, B.O Buffliaz during the year 2007-08. It was revealed that under a conspiracy Satya Paul Sharma Manager Jammu Rural Bank, Buffliaz Branch by abuse of his official position and in league with the beneficiaries resorted to manipulated of records and dishonestly fraudulently sanctioned different amount loans to beneficiaries thereby conferring undue benefit upon himself and beneficiaries.

Further investigation conducted, evidence collected i.e., FSL opinion and statements recorded and it was found that accused Satya Paul Sharma in league with Sh. Wajahat Ali Khan (beneficiary) prepared and entertained fake documents to facilitate sanction of Rs. 75,000/- each as loan in favour of accused beneficiary Wajahat Ali Khan and his wife Rukhasana Begum. In processing and sanction these loan cases guarantor Sh. Altaf Hussain Shah (labourer) was fraudulently shown as Govt. Employee (teacher). It was found that accused Sh. Satya Paul Sharma fraudulently and dishonestly sanctioned loan of Rs. 2,00,000/- in favour of Altaf Hussain Shah (beneficiary).

This loan scheme was found applicable to Govt./Semi-Govt. employees only. The beneficiary was found a labourer but shown as Govt. teacher in loan papers to facilitate sanction of loan in his (beneficiary) favour. In this case also accused public servant in league with others knowingly processed the fake documents to facilitate sanction of loan in his favour. It was found that so called beneficiaries, Sh. Mohd. Ismail and Sh. Mohd. Nayeem Khan residents of Dundak had not approached concerned Bank for sanction of loan of Rs. 2 lacs and 1.5 lacs respectively. Fake documents were prepared and loan of Rs. 2 lacs and 1.5 lac were found respectively sanctioned drawn and subsequently misappropriated.

It was also found the accused public servant fraudulently and dishonestly by resorting to manipulating of records also facilitate sanction loan of Rs. 9. 10 lakh for purchase of tipper in favour of above named beneficiary Sh. Wajahat Ali Khan. This amount of Rs.9.10 lakh was found not even spent on the purchase of tipper for which purpose it was sanctioned and instead accused public servant in league with others dishonestly facilitated withdrawal of the loan amount in case from the bank in favour of the beneficiary.

In this manner accused public servant Sh. Satya Paul Sharma, Manager Jammu Rural Bank Buffliaz in league with beneficiaries mentioned above by abuse of his official position in furtherance of conspiracy drew Rs. 16.10 lakh to confer undue benefit upon him and others. After completing the investigation of case, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused in-service public servant was also obtained from the competent authority. Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K produced charge sheet against the above mentioned accused persons before the Hon’ble Court of Spl. Judge Anti-Corruption Court Rajouri on 23.06.2021.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for 10.08.2021.