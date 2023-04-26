J&K Admin Approves Transfer Land To BSNL For 4G Saturation In Over 300 Uncovered Villages

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Apr 26: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday approved the transfer of land to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for saturation of 4G mobile services in all uncovered villages of the Union Territory, a spokesperson said.

The approval to transfer the land free of charge was given by the administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, he said.

The decision is in consonance with the policy of the Centre to provide land free of charge for saturation of 4G mobile services, the spokesperson added.

“There are 303 villages that will be covered under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. It will lead to saturation of 4G services and ensure seamless connectivity under the Universal Service Obligation Fund,” he said.

The administrative council has also fixed a 15-day timeline for deputy commissioners to complete the task of identification of land for all the 303 uncovered villages, he added.