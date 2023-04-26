Union MoS Darshana Jardosh Conducts Public Outreach Programme At Kathua

Visits GMC,holds interactive session with DDCs, BDCs, ULBs

KATHUA, Apr 26: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, today conducted public outreach programme at Government Degree College for Women, Kathua.

The event was aimed to provide a platform to public to project their issues and concerns before the Union Minister for redressal.

During the event, Union Minister interacted with the public and listened to their grievances and issues. She assured them that the government is committed towards addressing their issues and concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Darshana Vikram Jardosh said, “Such outreach programmes provide a platform to public to raise their grievances and demands before the government representatives besides enabling the authorities to work towards public welfare accordingly. She reaffirmed government’s resolve towards welfare and development of its citizens with focus on under privileged segments of the society.”

Hailing the initiative of Public Outreach programs, Union Minister said that Modi government is according high priority to peripheral regions like Jammu and Kashmir. These visits enable the Union Ministers receive feedback on various development projects related to their respective Ministries, she added. She said that Union Ministers get to know about ground status of developmental issues pertaining to the particular district they visit.

Referring to new initiatives being taken up by the Textile Ministry to promote production and value addition of textile products, Union MoS informed that several textile units are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir which will pave the way for making it an alluring industrial hub of the country.

Union Minister also threw light on the 5F vision of Prime Minister ‘Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign’ as this will help furthering the growth of textile sector.

Regarding latest intervention by the present dispensation led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union MoS said that Railway has been witnessing total revamp with introduction of speedy trains coupled with modern stations giving befitting grandeur to largest railway network of the world. Besides, our engineers are being equipped with latest knowhow about state of the art technology.

Union MoS assured that halt of important trains will be considered for Kathua keeping in view the needs of the locals and the industrial sector.

During the programme, various departments had set up stalls showcasing their schemes and initiatives.

Union MoS inspected these stalls and interacted with the representative of each department and had discussion on their initiatives and programs.

On the occasion, Chairman District Development Council Kathua, Former Colonel Mahan Singh (Retd), threw light on development initiatives undertaken by the PRIs and ULBs resulting in total revamp in rural and urban landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, other PRI members apprised the Union MoS of their issues with emphasis on development aspirations of the locals.

After the public outreach programme, Union MoS visited the Government Medical College Kathua and inspected the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients there. She visited various wards and departments and reviewed the infrastructural facilities available for patient care.

She also interacted with the medical staff and appreciated their hard work and dedication towards providing quality healthcare to the people. She also took appraisal of the Health Infra and enquired about the requirement of the medical institution.

Later, Darshana Vikram Jardosh had an interactive session with a delegation of District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and other officials. She assessed the developmental needs of the region and elaborated government’s efforts towards meeting those needs.

During the session, Union MoS listened to the suggestions and feedback of the participants and assured them of the government’s support in addressing their concerns. She also briefed them about government’s plans for the region and its commitment towards providing better infrastructure and all requisite services to the people.

Union MoS also held interaction with representatives of local Industries and had detailed deliberation on problems and other issues faced by the industries in the district.

She conducted a brief tour of Chenab Textile mills where she met with the stakeholders.