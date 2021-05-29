AC approves creation of IT posts for High Court

JAMMU: The Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department to create 19 posts for computer section of the High Court.

The Administrative Council approved creation of 3 posts of Assistant Registrar-I, 2 posts of Assistant Registrar-II, 4 posts of Section Officer, 4 posts of DEO, and 6 posts of Computer Operator. The decision of strengthening technical human resource at the High Court is expected to boost technological interventions in the justice administration.