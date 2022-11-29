AC accords Admin Approval to Fly Over Bridge Jammu and CA Store Bla

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 29:: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval to several projects of public importance.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council gave its approval for Construction of 250 mtr span Fly over Bridge with approaches, connecting Circular Road near Jullaka Mohalla with Heritage Complex, Jammu at an estimated cost of Rs. 23.50 Crore.

In recent years, Jammu Old City has experienced a fast growth of population and increasing rate of urbanization process. Due to it the traffic has increased manifold on that specific area and vehicular congestion is increasing day by day on major old city roads. As such an approach to the Eastern side of Palace has been explored by Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (JMRDA) by way of constructing of Fly over taking off from Jullaka Mohalla on Circular Road and landing on the Ground of Palace on Eastern River Tawi side.

Another Proposal of JKHPMC seeking approval for Design and Construction of 5000 MT Controlled Atmosphere Cold Store at Behrampora, Baramulla was also approved by the AC.

The Cold Store would have 20 chambers of 250 MT capacity each. The project will deploy state of the art fully automatic technology of 5 TPH capacity for color sorting and grading line for apples.

The Facility will provide modern storage facilities to fruit growers and traders of the region near the production area and thereby increase the shelf-life of the produce considerably.