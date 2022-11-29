AC approves land transfer for different public purposes

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 29: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposals of different departments for transfer of land for various developmental projects.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the proposal for transferring State (Mehfooz Kahcharie) land measuring 60 Kanal situated at village Badala, Tehsil & District Kathua in favour of Skill Development Department for establishment of Polytechnic College.

The Polytechnic College in District Kathua shall provide opportunity to youth of the area to get technical education in different streams and would thus serve an important public purpose.

The Administrative Council also transferred State land measuring 17 Kanal 15 Marla situated at Bhajmasta, Tehsil & District Ramban in favour of Northern Railways for construction of re-aligned portion of approach road from Digdole to Bhajmasta.

It would simultaneously enhance the connectivity to Tunnel T-49 from NH-44 and will cater to the needs of local villagers of Bhajmasta, Urnihal and nearby villages.