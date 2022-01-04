ABVP delegation calls on LG, submits charter of demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: A delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Jammu Kashmir called on Lt Governor of Jammu Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and submitted him charter of demands.

The delegation, led by Dr Permendra Singh, ABVP Jammu Kashmir State President, was comprising of State Secretary Mukesh Manhas, State Organising Secretary Tilak Thakur, Students For Sewa National Convenor Muskaan Anand and Akshi Billowria, National Executive Member.

ABVP demanded to resume offline studies in schools, colleges and universities due to the falling standard of education during online teaching.

It also raised the issue of appointment of Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, which has been long pending and should be completed as soon as possible. ABVP demanded that the vacant posts of teaching and non teaching staff throughout the Union Territory should be filled with immediate effect.

“The education of students is getting ruined due to shortcomings in the system in the Jammu Kashmir. Basic facilities are not available in many of the Government colleges. Government should develop the infrastructure of the newly allotted colleges and also all the streams should be introduced in the Colleges. The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) should be implemented soon in Jammu Kashmir,” reads the charter of demands, submitted by ABVP.

ABVP also demanded opening of Sports University and stressed that the Government must ensure the allocation of 5 percent of CSR of Government and private sector to the sports and Sports Scholarship must be increased so that it will help the beneficiaries to excel and avail more opportunities.

The ABVP also demanded that the Government should increase the vaccination centres for the vaccination of teenagers (15-18) so that their vaccination is completed as soon as possible .

Mukesh Manhas, State Secretary ABVP Jammu Kashmir said that the Lieutenant Governor assured them of considering the genuine demands.