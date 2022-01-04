Bad condition of roads irks public in Mendhar

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 4: Almost all the interior roads of Mendhar town of Poonch district are in dilapidated condition, resulting into most inconvenience to people.

The roads leading to Mendhar town which include Hanuman Temple and other areas are in worst condition as they have developed large potholes. The locals of Mendhar town, Ketan Verma, Balram Sharma , Rajeev Kumar and others said that the commuters as well as pedestrians face inconvenience and the problems grow during inclement weather conditions.

Another resident said that at the same time, due to the bad condition of the roads, there is also a possibility of accidents happening every day. During rains, the dilapidated roads turn into cesspools. When water remains stagnant for a long time, it further damages roads, a shopkeeper in Mendhar Market said pointing towards damaged stretch of the road.

The residents of the town alleged that the officials of concerned department are not initiating process for the repair of this road. Due to the dilapidated condition of the road and lack of proper drainage system, the commuters are facing problems, they lamented.

The residents appealed the concerned authorities in the Union Territory of J&K to immediately repair the roads.