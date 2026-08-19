Absconder held after 2 years

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 18: Police here today held an absconder evading arrest for nearly two years in a case registered at Police Station Bhaderwah.

Police sources informed that on June 1, 2024, an FIR with No. 96/2024 was registered under Sections 382/341/ 354/323/504 /506 IPC at Police Station Bhaderwah against Vicky Kumar, son of Prem Singh, resident of Taisna, Tehsil Bhalla, District Doda after which the accused absconded to evade arrest.

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Despite his continued attempts to evade the process of law, cops from Police Post Bhalla, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bhaderwah, maintained sustained efforts to trace his whereabouts and ultimately a Police team succeeded in locating and arresting him.

The arrest was made by the team of Police Post Bhalla under the supervision of IC PP Bhalla.

After arrest, the accused was taken into custody and further investigation and necessary legal proceedings in the case were underway in accordance with law.