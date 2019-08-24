Abrogation of Article 370 enabled complete integration of J&K with India: Amit Shah

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370 enabled the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian

Union.

He also said the Parliament has made Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India by ending Article 370, under the leadership of Prime Minister and India’s most popular leader,

Narendra Modi.

Shah was speaking at the passing out parade of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here.

“The complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian Union did not happen with the existence of Article 370,” he added.

Paying glowing tributes to the country’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said Hyderabad became a part of India due to the Police Action carried out (to unite

the erstwhile Hyderabad state of Nizam) under his (patel) leadership. (agencies)