Abdullah family sowed seeds of terrorism, played with J&K youth, economy: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh today squarely blamed the Abdullah family for sowing seeds of terrorism in J&K to please their mentors across-the-border and spelt disaster for the J&K youth and economic development.

Chugh, who is also party Prabhari for J&K and Ladakh, said that former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah has been responsible for the brutalities which were perpetrated on the Hindus on behalf of the Pakistan ISI which later saw exodus of more than 1.5 lakh Hindus from the Valley.

Chugh strongly condemned Abdullah for allowing violence to take place on such a brutal scale in the Valley to protect his vote bank and to please the Pakistan ISI.

Subsequently, terrorists ruled the roost in J&K for more than two decades which paralysed the economy of J&K and left a large scale of people jobless. Trade and business were crippled whereas no industry came up.

After the end of Article 370 a new era has come up in J&K following which there has been a steep decline in terrorism. The youth has given up stones and have taken up computers and technology to grow and get into the national mainstream.

Under the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi there has been a significant decline in terrorism, the restoration of peace, and the focus on development which J&K never saw under the Abdullahs and Muftis.

It is time for Dr. Abdullah to stop playing divisive politics and introspect on bringing prosperity to Jammu & Kashmir”.

He said the times of Article 370 promoted terrorism and encouraged separatist elements to grow, leading to decades of bloodshed and instability. By removing this article, the Government has eliminated a key tool that was being exploited to fuel terrorism.