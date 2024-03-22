AAP Workers Detained During Protest Against Kejriwal’s Arrest

SRINAGAR, Mar 22: Few AAP workers were detained here on Friday as they tried to take out a protest march against the arrest of their party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said.

Scores of AAP workers assembled near the Press Enclave here to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Thursday night, they said.

As soon as the party members tried to take out the march, police swung into action and dispersed them, the officials said.

A few of the protestors were detained by the police, they added.

Speaking to reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Nawab Nasir said Kejriwal’s arrest was against the democratic norms.

“This is a fight for democracy and we will ultimately win this,” he said.

Nasir added that Kejriwal is an ideology which cannot be arrested.

“We want to tell (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi that his dictatorship will not work. Kejriwal is an idea, an ideology. You can arrest him but you cannot arrest his ideas,” the AAP leader said before being whisked by police. (Agencies)