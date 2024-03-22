Kashmir Plains Lashed By Rains, Snowfall At Gulmarg

SRINAGAR, Mar 22: Kashmir plains were lashed by rains while the ski resort of Gulmarg received a fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours, officials said.

The Meteorological Department said that Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district received 1.5cm of fresh snowfall much to the delight of the tourists staying there.

Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley were lashed by light to moderate rains resulting in drop in the temperature.

The MeT office said Srinagar received 9.7mm of rainfall, Qazigund 3,4mm, Pahalgam 16.0mm, Kupwara 9.2mm, Kokernag 2.9mm and Gulmarg 18.4mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830hours Friday.

The sky is overcast and there is a forecast of rain or snow today in Kashmir valley and likely improvement in weather thereafter till March 26.

From March 27, there is a possibility of intermittent light rain and snow for the next four days.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures in most weather stations across Kashmir dropped but settled above the freezing point. The day temperature also dropped by several degrees and Srinagar recorded at 16.2C against the 22.8C the previous day .

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 7.2C against the 9.9C on the previous night. It was 2.2C above normal on Friday.

Qazigund had a low of 7.0C against the 6.0C recorded on the previous night while at picnic spot of Kokernag in south Kashmir it was recorded at 5.6C against the 8.2C recorded a day ago.

The night temperature at Gulmarg in north Kashmir’;s Baramulla district slipped to -0.5C against the 3.2C the previous night and it was still 1.1C above normal for the famous ski resort.

Pahalgam recorded 3.7C against 3.0C the prvious night and it was 3.3C above normal for the tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Kupwara settled at 6.6C against the 7.3C recorded the previous night. It was 3.4C above normal for the frontier Kashmir’s of north Kashmir on Friday, the MeT office said.