AAP takes over Punjab

Voters, of late, more or less are caring least for considerations other than development and change in the country. By “change” is meant breaking the status-quo-ante and aspiring for a clean and better governance – sans delays , deferments, red-tape , corruption and favouritism. Less of centralised concentrated leadership in absolute sense to conform to not being of the invincible sole fountainhead status and if relatively it could mean a laissez-faire approach that of strengthening trust amongst the administrative personnel who should be motivated in such a way that they put in the best in giving the output, it would not be any overstatement and that is what Bagwant Mann described as his taking oath as “the entire three crore people of Punjab took the oath” with him. He has, therefore, to perform and come up to the expectations of the people as he declared himself as ” we are the ones amongst you “. Not an ordinary statement , on the face of it. He has realised the magnitude of the work to be attended to with all the hard work and dedication which from a young and energetic leader like him is all hoped for by the people of Punjab.

The golden rule of ”Perform and deliver” alone is the key to power in Indian democracy because that alone leads to the path of winning the hearts of the people . Conversely, you can lose , get confined to oblivion and cool heels rather indefinitely. Bagwant Mann has assumed his office as the Chief Minister of one of the most sensitive states , carrying importance on its own in various ways , besides being a strategic border state, and being primarily agriculturist with people relishing sweat to cosies and, therefore , feeding millions. Punjabis , this time , have overwhelmingly voted for Aam Aadmi Party with a massive 92 out of 117 seats in the Assembly , perhaps judging its performance in Delhi where it made its first political debut in 2013 and thereafter again and again for the consecutive third term. AAP has really performed in Delhi and that the people got convinced about giving a chance to this Party and with so massive a mandate that now, there will be no alibi or any ground for any excuse or any sort of political instability to account for any sort of bad governance. People have heroically rejected political parties like the traditional Congress Party and the Shrimoni Akali Dal which have been ruling Punjab , later with an alliance with the BJP, for many years , only to expect a change and better governance which meant resolving issues and problems of the people.

The place and the venue of oath taking ceremony having been purposely chosen as the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh – Khatkar Kalan – in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar , should not prove as a mere symbolism but an inspiration and strength to do exactly the same as promised at the time of elections and as assured by the Chief Minister himself after taking the oath of office. Unemployment , corruption and farmers’ issues as prioritised among numerous others on the occasion by the CM to get his focused attention, shall really result in transformation of Punjab. Youth should get the due attention by the AAP Government as in the words of Netaji Subhash Chander Bose , ”Bhagat Singh had become the symbol of new awakening among the youth ” and as such Khatkar Kalan should become truly an influencing and energizing factor for the new Government to perform with the youth as central point. Why should, therefore, the youth of Punjab migrate to other countries away from their nears and dears for a better living when their own place is so much richly blessed with quite promising potential which, therefore, needs to be tapped and exploited on viability and feasibility grounds to create more job and livelihood opportunities?

The CM hinted at that aspect by asking , ” Why not make your country your beloved and hence love the country’s soil ” quoting the legendary martyr. It is for the Government, therefore, to create such an edifice and ground though decidedly ”not in a day ” so as to prevent the migration of our human resources and the talent- the youth – to other countries. We appreciate the gesture of the CM in advising the workers and the volunteers of his Party to keep a low profile and not to be arrogant , nor to use any type of ”objectionable language” against anyone as his ”Government would work even for those who did not vote for the AAP.”