AAP asks Govt to fill up vacant posts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Provincial secretary Youth Wing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Muktesh Yogi in an appeal to Lt Governor , Manoj Sinha has demanded acceleration of the process of filling up vacant posts in all Government departments of UT.

In a statement issued here, today Yogi said the youth of J&K have been the worst victims of multiple recruitment scams which have resulted in the cancellation of several recruitment exams.

Yogi said the unemployment is all time high in J&K and there are also not enough private job opportunities for the youth to pursue. Hence addressing the issue of vacant Government positions is urgent , he added and appealed the LG that the posts lying vacant in all Government departments be filled up without any delay.