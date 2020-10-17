A Golden key to Happiness

Col Paramjit Singh (Retd)

Happiness plays an important role in one’s life.Happiness increases one’s life span, too. And as such one who is happy is always a happy member of the team and the rest of team builds around him. Believe you us.An ipso- fact, a happy team always leads to higher output in the organisation. And, an organisation with no problems at all or with least problems is the resultant of happy family team. So, greater values the happiness possesses within. Is not it? True. Rightfully, so. Happiness in the family implies better health of all family members, better growth and better progress.To be happy please follow the following unwritten rules:-

Happiness is a state of mind. True. Remember this is a mere statement of fact.One must practice , and we all know practice makes a man perfect.

Smile within. If you do so , body generates happiness enzymes within the body system

Increase happiness. Meet likeminded people always.Never to those who always take a negative dig at things. Meeting likeminded people will generate plethora of happiness aura around and unpleasantness is shunned away. Such people add on happiness and subtract sadness

Condition your mind with regard to happiness that is think, sleep, drink, eat, dream happiness. Once you achieve this state you will always remain happy and all others around you will be happy. Happiness begets happiness.

Have at least two meals with all your family members on daily basis.Always talk about being happy and its unique advantages

Do laughing yoga on regular basis. Firstly this is a sort of immunity exercise for various parts of the body and also genertaes happiness enzymes, good for general well being

Do not cribb or criticise. Shun this habit. Donot find faults with others. Correct yourself and let others emulate you.

Do something creative. Be it singing, painting, reading , writing ,cooking or anything for that matter which gives you happiness

Do day dreaming on daily basis. Go over all the good things that happened and whatever good you did to others. This would give you profound happiness and fill your mind with joy

Do exercise everyday. Over exercise for senior citizens might prove counter productive. Do meditation on regular basis.Achieve trance like situation

Donot unnecessarily worry about the future and donot brag about your bad past and live in the present and donot overload yourself with unnecessary worries.

Get up early in the morning and do whatever pleases you the most. You may like to listen to enchanting of hymns in the temple or watching the devotees with baskets full of flowers and vermilion being carried to the temple to be offered at the altar of god.

Listen to cuckoos singing non- stop in the wee hours so soothing to mind.Listen to different chorus chirping of birds

Donot sit idle. Remember an idle man’s brain is the devil’s workshop.Listen to music

Play games if your health permits. Road run and walk just for fun in the wee hours. Remember god for at least 20 minutes daily.Go to the temple, mosque,church or gurudwara. No forcing but , a personal choice. Sit there for a while. Try to concentrate and achieve trance like state forgetting all other miscellaneous worries

Help the poor , if you can, which you definitely can by all means. Do good to all, which you can before life is done.

Work enthusiastically whether at home or workplace

Develop hobby , if so far you have not developed one

Donot develop any greed for money, though it is necessity of life. Remember money is everything , but equally true money is not everything. Money can never buy happiness.

Spend quality time with learned people

Kill your ego. Donot get annoyed, even if things have gone wrong and sometime they will in life. Worst didnot happen still , remember

Have a good set of friends. They without fringing upon your privacy shall suggest practical and workable solutions to problems, if any, without any negative intenions

Donot cribb that god gave you nothing . He gave you good health and made a handsome man out of you.Think for a while if one is handicap

Be satisfied with whatever you have. Imagine for a while , if you were not what you are today.Then.

Remember life is full of pleasures , ups and downs. Learn to live amidst pressures.Keep pressures at an arms length and live life and king size is the friendly advice

Donot compare yourself with others. To rise look up and to live and lead a better life look down. Eveyone is born with a different destiny, remember

Live your way . Cut your coat according to your cloth

Donot ever think you are unlucky, you are very lucky in many ways, just think over

Smile and let others smile. Multiply and Spread smiles all around, its highly infectious and very effective for overall good health

Keep company with good and successful people and make everybody realise that happiness is everything and above all

Donot allow negative emotions to grow and multiply within your body system. These are blood sucking toxins. If it happens, you will decay faster. Choice is personal.Ours is just a practical and workable suggestion

Whatever annoys you avoid it , ignore it or accept that and live life. Never discuss what annoys you. just lump it.

Develop greater harmonious way of life at home and at workplace as well. It shall pay rich dividends

Just before retiring at night, before sleeping , remember god and your loved ones whom you have unfortunately lost and wish them to rest in peace in heaven.

Undertake not undue pressures. These will siphon off energy from your healthy body. Be jovial, joyous and worry not over what you had lost

Play with your pet , if you have one, otherwise worry not.Playing with pet is a great stress buster and provides immense pleasure

Love youself and respect all others around you

Eat food of your choice, but yes healthy food and avoid junk food by all means. Eat to remain healthy.Remember , eat to live and not live to eat.Donot ever over eat

Stay active to keep yourself fit and fine. There are ways and means available

We at the end expect all to grow and learn achieving happiness. Happiness is like a fragrance, so it must grow , spread and multiply all around.Good relations and harmonious relationship bonding, good set of friends and true friendship all put together are excellent attributes towards achieving permanent happiness. One must strive hard to achieve real happiness, which is of paramount importance to keep us all healthy and happy. Wish you all real happiness and enjoy life. God bless.