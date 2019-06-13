A day to commemorate the essence of life

Rajat Gupta

Blood is the basic essence of life which is necessary for the basic well being of a human being. As modern society is progressing and traversing through the difficult times it has developed an advanced medical field which is saving more lives each day. Blood is a vital component in all the medical procedures. Also, it can be a vital component in improving the quality and longevity of life of patients suffering from a terminal illness which requires a constant blood transfusion. There is always a need for an adequate supply of blood during disasters or emergencies blood.

The World Health Organisation recognises World Blood Donation Day on the occasion of birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner on 14th June who found various types of blood groups in the year 1900. He is a pioneer in the research of haematology and he developed the modern system of classification of different blood groups. The state of Jammu and Kashmir also observes world Blood Donor day as a day to raise awareness in masses about the need of time and the necessary implications of the volunteer blood donation in the various blood donation camps. Also, it educates the masses about the safe blood transfusion practices in general. According to Naco i.e. The National AIDS Control Organisation which is a government organisation running various blood banks shows that the state of Jammu and Kashmir reported less than 60 percent of volunteer blood donations as compared to the rest of the states. Also, the state of Jammu and Kashmir has 23 NACO supported blood banks and 4 Non supported ones. Kashmir has one of the highest blood donating populaces and it has even reduced its blood deficit up to 53 per cent (Highest among other states) but it is ironic that even though the state has such an enormous amount of voluntary blood donations the condition of the blood banks in the state has led to a serious epidemic of hepatitis in the state. The blood banks are dysfunctional and the blood samples are poorly screened in the state-run laboratories. The claims of Jammu and Kashmir health department fall flat when the police busted a nexus of racketeers of blood sellers in Jammu Government Medical College. Accordingly, it was described by the patients that they are made to run from pillar to post during an emergency to make sure that the vital units of blood are available to them but those who are well connected get those blood units easily. The staff of various blood banks is not even present there which adds to the nuisance in the already tense up situations.

In the recent medical advances their is still no way of producing a blood substitute so all the blood banks are still dependent on the volunteer blood donations. So as to aware and engage the populace of the state regarding blood donation various NGOs and charitable trust have come up. Recently Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation organised a blood donation camp in Jammu on the occasion of Manav Ekta diwas under a pan India movement. Nearly 400 people registered for the movement but only 198 obliged to donate. Also, in valley blood donation camp was organised in Lal Ded hospital in Kashmir in association with J&K State AIDS Control Society.

It is quintessential that if masses are engaged in the collective movement it can lead to magnificent accomplishments. This was the case of this blood donation camp where 80 units of blood were collected in a single day. So the general masses should engage in the blood donation.

