A Comprehensive Guide To Earrings For Women

Earrings are the crown jewel of accessorising. They’re a piece of no-fuss jewellery, which instantly enhances any outfit. Earrings are a must-have in any jewellery bag. Their simple beauty is what makes them look enchanting and beautiful.

There is a pair of earrings out there for everyone, and there’s a pair of earrings for every occasion. If you haven’t found your perfect pair of earrings, we can help you out. Read on to find out the different types of popular earrings for women.

Stud Earrings

Stud earrings are the most simple, yet classic pair of earrings. These earrings are small and sit perfectly on the earlobe. If you’re looking for a pair of everyday earrings, stud earrings will be the perfect ones. They’re comfortable to wear, and can be paired with any outfit, and they’ll still look beautiful.The most popular type of stud earrings are diamond stud earrings and pearl stud earrings. They’re sophisticated and dainty, and will absolutely look gorgeous with everything you wear.

Drop Earrings

Drop earrings are the bigger version of stud earrings, they drop just below the earlobes. They aren’t by any means the heaviest of earrings. These earrings can also be worn on an everyday basis, and they look very gorgeous. These earrings are the most dressed up version of stud earrings. These earrings can dress up even the simplest of outfits, and can be worn for special occasions as well. These are a great pair of trendy earrings.

Cluster Earrings

Cluster earrings, as the name suggests, is made of a group of gemstones that are tightly bound together. Cluster earrings for women are classy and add a beautiful glow to the face with the way they sparkle. They are an elegant pair of earrings that can be worn on both an everyday basis, or for special occasions. These earrings may look dainty, but when paired the right way, can pack a punch.

Dangle Earrings

Dangle earrings sit below the earlobe, and sway from left to right. These earrings can be short, long or medium in size depending on the length you’re comfortable with. Dangle earrings for women make the face look elongated and flatter every face shape. These earrings are sleek and sexy, and can be worn with both traditional outfits and western outfits. They make the perfect pair of earrings for parties, weddings and events.

Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings are the most fun earrings. A pair of these trendy earrings will make you feel like a different person. Hoop earrings can be worn in the day and the night, and are a great pair to dress up any outfit. This pair of earrings is fabulous and flirty, and go well with all outfits. There is a pair of hoop earrings for everyone out there. A pair of studded hoops brings the glamour to any outfit, and a pair of gold hoops is a classic in any jewellery bag.

Huggie Earrings

Huggie earrings are earrings that, simply, hug the ear. These have been in style and a pair of trendy earrings you’ll see on the runway, being worn by celebs and on your screens. Huggie earrings are chunkier than your typical hoop earrings. If you have multiple piercings, huggie earrings are the perfect pair of earrings for you. They feminine and pretty, with the right amount of bling.

Chandelier Earrings

Chandelier earrings are for those who are extra. These glamorous earrings bring the party to wherever you wear them. These earrings resemble the shape of a chandelier and are not your regular everyday earrings. They are meant for special occasions, and exude elegance, femininity and charm. Chandelier earrings are considered to be the most luxurious of all earrings. These trendy earrings are for special occasions, and you should always own one pair of them.

Threader Earrings

Threader earrings are for the minimalists and the modernists. These earrings have a part of a chain hanging behind the ear, which acts as the “thread”. These are simple earrings and are also very lightweight. You can combine them with other earrings for a more unique look. These earrings are as fun as they look, and truly are a pair of trendy earrings. They go well with all outfits – western and traditional, and look absolutely gorgeous.

Jhumka Earrings

Jhumka earrings are a staple in any Indian woman’s bag of earrings. These classic, timeless earrings are a must-have. Jhumka earrings will never go out of style, and are a great investment piece, as you can wear them often. They are dressy and add movement to the overall outfit. Jhumka earrings can also be passed down generations. These are the perfect earrings for any occasion and can be worn by everyone, irrespective of your face shape. These earrings for women are a must-have.

Tassel Earrings

Tassel earrings are a type of dangle earring. These are a fun pair of earrings. They are very versatile and stylish. Tassel earrings can glam up even the most basic t-shirt. They look amazing with every outfit. Tassel earrings also look great on every face shape. These earrings are lightweight and come in so many styles, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Chandbali Earrings

Chandbali earrings are a pair of earrings that will never go out of style. These earrings have been around since the Mughal period, and have adorned the ears of queens. These earrings are ethereal and royal. They add elegance to every outfit they’re paired with. If you style it right, you can wear a pair of chandbali earrings with your western outfits as well. Chandbali earrings truly elevate any outfit. These earrings for women frame the face beautifully and the beauty of the earrings reflect back on the face. This is a pair of must-have earrings.

This was our comprehensive guide to the most popular, trendy and flattering types of earrings. If you are looking for modern jewellery collection with these styles, one good place to check would be blingvine.com. There is definitely a pair for everyone, and we hope you could find some pairs that have you interested. These earrings range from jewellery you could wear everyday, and jewellery that is for special occasions.