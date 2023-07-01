A chronicle of India’s dreams

Somya Jain

“Amritkaal Mai Bharat” by Dr. Sanjay Dwivedi, the Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, is an awe-inspiring exploration of India’s journey towards a brighter future. With its original Hindi language, this remarkable book is divided into 25 chapters, organized into 9 parts, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of India’s progress over the past nine years.

The first part of the book delves into the core themes of democracy and society, skillfully showcasing India’s advancements during this transformative era. Dr. Dwivedi’s insightful writing sheds light on the vital role of the parliament in nation-building and emphasizes the unifying force behind the concept of “one nation, one election.”

The book also celebrates the remarkable achievements of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which, since its inception on October 2, 2014, has motivated countless individuals to join hands in keeping India clean and environmentally conscious. Additionally, the book admirably highlights India’s commendable efforts in overcoming gender discrimination and fostering gender equality over the past nine years.

One of the book’s highlights is its captivating depiction of “Mann ki Baat,” the revered radio program hosted by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr. Dwivedi beautifully captures the essence of the Prime Minister’s words of wisdom, allowing readers to experience their profound impact.

Furthermore, the book delves into the significance of transformative initiatives such as Khelo India and the noble vision of “Har Har Gange, Namami Gange”. It eloquently emphasizes the importance of green hydrogen in combating climate change and addressing negative health conditions. The book also explores the significance of agriculture, the backbone of India’s land, and provides valuable insights into the health benefits of millet.

“Amritkaal Mai Bharat” thoughtfully dedicates a section to health, emphasizing the significance of yoga and meditation in promoting overall well-being. It also advocates for a unified policy on organ donation with the mantra of “One Nation, One Policy.” In the realm of education, the book explores the National Education Policy (NEP) and its relevance in the era of mass media.

The book passionately advocates for a safe and strong India, shedding light on defense and national security. It celebrates the linguistic diversity of India, with Hindi holding a special place in the hearts of its people. Moreover, it delves into India’s newfound identity in the digital era, recognizing the transformative power of technology in shaping the nation’s future.

With dedicated sections covering health, education, security, agriculture, science, sports, communication, democracy, and society, “Amritkaal Mai Bharat” offers a comprehensive analysis of India’s multifaceted progress. The endorsement by Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, adds further credibility to the book’s significance as a knowledge repository for students and the youth of today.

As a student of journalism, “Amritkaal Mai Bharat” has left an indelible impact on me. Its pages brim with inspiration, guiding readers on the path to becoming responsible citizens and active participants in nation-building. Dr. Sanjay Dwivedi’s profound insights and eloquent writing showcase India’s steadfast progress toward its envisioned goals.

“Amritkaal Mai Bharat” is a captivating chronicle of India’s dreams and aspirations. Dr. Dwivedi’s meticulous research and impassioned storytelling make this book an essential read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of India’s remarkable journey toward a brighter future.

The author is from Indian Institute of Mass Communication (Northern Region Centre, Jammu)