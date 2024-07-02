9 terrorists killed in separate operations in NW Pakistan

Islamabad, July 2 : Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists in two separate operations in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the military said on Monday.

The security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Khyber and Lakki Marwat districts of KP, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

During the first operation, seven terrorists, including two terrorist commanders, were killed in Tirah area of Khyber district, according to the ISPR statement.

The ISPR said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operation, adding that the killed terrorists had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and were wanted by the security forces.

In a separate operation in Lakki Marwat district, security forces killed two terrorists.

Sanitation operations are being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The military said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the South Asian country. (Agencies)