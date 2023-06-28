9 terrorists arrested in intelligence-based operations in PAK

Islamabad, June 28 : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province foiled a major terror bid and arrested nine terrorists during search and combing operations, CTD officials said.

The CTD in Punjab said on Tuesday that a major terrorism plot was averted on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival after nine terrorists, including a woman, were apprehended in multiple intelligence-based operations conducted in three districts of the province.

The arrests were made in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan districts of Punjab, the CTD officials said, adding that the arrested terrorists belonged to a banned outfit.

The department said the terrorists were planning to target important installations and religious places on the eve of Eid al-Adha.

A huge cache of arms, explosives, and material used in the manufacturing of suicide vests were also seized from the possession of the militants, the CTD said.