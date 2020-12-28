9 persons injured in Poonch road mishap

POONCH: At least nine person were injured in a road accident that took place near Sundri area of Sawjiyan in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district on Monday.

“A Tata Sumo vide registration no. JK12B-1646 was on way from Sawjian to Mandi who skidded of the road near Sundri Nullah at around 1110 hours and fell down about 15 feet, resulting in injuries to nine persons”, official said and added all injured have been evacuated to PHC Sawjian.

An official said that passengers travelling in Sumo had narrow escape after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge covered with snow.

“Due to snow cover there, a major incident was averted and the all passengers received minor injuries,” he said.

He said that in the incident 9 persons received minor injuries and they have been shifted to PHC Sawjiyan, where they are undergoing treatment. (Agency)