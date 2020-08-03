9 die in Kashmir, J&K toll crosses 400-mark

433 test +ve, tally crosses 22, 000

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Nine people died today in Kashmir due to COVID-19, taking the number of people succumbing to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 407 while 433 people tested positive in Valley taking the J&K tally past 22, 000 mark.

An 85 year old mane from Safakadal area of Srinagar died today at SKIMS Soura due to COVID-19. He was admitted to SKIMS on July 30 and was suffering from underlying ailments.

A man from Rawalpora area of Srinagar who was admitted as T2DM HTN bilateral pneumonia patient to SMHS hospital on July 27 died today.

A 65 year old woman from SK Colony, Anantnag with HTN T2DM, RA, bilateral pneumonia, MODS died at SMHS hospital last night. She was admitted to the hospital on July 29.

A 66 year old man from Naid Kadal Srinagar died at SMHS hospital today. He was admitted to the hospital on July 28 with bilateral pneumonia.

An 80 year old woman from Sumbal area of Bandidpora who was admitted to SMHS on July 28 with bilateral pneumonia died today.

A 55 year old woman from Nawabazar area of Srinagar who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 30 died today.

A 75 year old man from Tral area of Pulwama district who was admitted to SKIMS Soura last week died today.

A woman from Humhama area of Budgam district who was admitted to SKIMS on July 27 died today. She was suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

A 65-year-old from man from New Colony Sopore died at Sub District Hospital Sopore in the north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. He had tested positive after his rapid antigen test was done at Bandipora on July 31. She was having co-morbidities with Hypertension and Type 2 diabetes.

With these deaths number of deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 400. Kashmir reported 377 and Jammu 30.

Kashmir today reported 433 fresh cases of Coronavirus taking the overall tally past 22000 mark in J&K.

Srinagar reported 180 cases, Baramulla 23, Pulwama 14, Kulgam 11, Shopian 6, Anantnag 35, Budgam 39, Kupwara 33, Bandipora 36 and Ganderbal 56.

An official said that 956 samples were processed at Chest Diseases hospital Srinagar and 76 tested positive. He said that 956 samples were processed at SKIMS Soura and 76 tested positive.

And at SKIMS Medical College Bemina, 81 samples were processed and 5 tested positive, all from Bandipora district

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 5333 cases followed by Baramulla with 1954 , Pulwama 1614, Kulgam 1523, Shopian 1474, Anantnag 1374, Kupwara 1141, Budgam 1336, Bandipora 815 and Ganderbal 490.

Meanwhile, 745 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir.

Sopore man conceals result, dies at home

A COVID 19 patient who had concealed test results died at his home in North Kashmir’s Sopore area prompting authorities to start an investigation into the death.

The patient, a 65-year old man from a New Colony Sopore tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus last Friday. However, he did not inform the local hospital and hid the virus results from the doctors. “He was tested on Rapid antigen at Bandipora, wherein he was found positive. Instead of consulting the doctors, he started the treatment himself at his home,” a doctor said.

This morning he complained of chest and breathlessness. He was taken to the Sopore hospital for treatment where doctors declared him as brought dead.

The doctors said that both the family and laboratory where the test was done had failed to convey the outcome of the report to the local hospital. “After his test came positive, he isolated himself and even started treatment on his own without letting anyone know about it. He was comorbid with hypertension and diabetes,” Block Medical Officer Sopore, Asif Khanday, said adding that they have started investigating the matter and preliminary reports suggest that the family had hidden the virus results.

The family members said that the man developed fever a day before Eid. “We took him to the Sopore Hospital where Antigen testing was unavailable. Then we took him to Bandipora where he was found positive. The doctors suggested home quarantine,” a family member said.

They alleged that the doctors delayed the treatment when they brought him to the hospital today. “First the doctor took time in wearing the PPE suit, and then we were told to take him to the third floor for oxygen supply. He died on the way,” a family member said.