Rakshabandhan celebrated with traditional fervor despite COVID scare

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Rakshabandhan- the occasion symbolizing the selfless and never ending love between brothers and sisters, was celebrated here today with traditional fervor notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic scare.

On the occasion, sisters tied decorated thread (Rakhi) on wrist of their brothers, who in return promised to protect the former for the whole life. Gifts and sweets were also exchanged besides greetings and blessings as a symbol of commitment.

Despite COVID pandemic scare, heavy rush was witnessed in the markets and there was jam like situation in various areas. Shops of gifts and sweets were particularly thronged by people while those selling kites and thread also made brisk business.

Besides the siblings, the festival of Rakshabandhan was also celebrated by various organizations as their members tied Rakhi to each other as a symbol of brotherhood and selfless love. At Bal Ashram Jammu, inmate girls tied Rakhi to the boys, who pledged to protect their sisters.

Pertinent to mention that Rakshabandhan, which falls on full moon of the month of Savan, carries its meaning in the word ” Raksha” means protection and ” Bandhan” means to tie. The holy thread offered by the sisters is a symbol of love and commitment between brother and sister. It symbolizes the love between brothers and sisters by blood, but it is also celebrated among sisters-in-law, siblings by heart, aunt and nephew, and so forth.

In nutshell, it is a festival which is heartily dedicated to the pure love between those two pure souls who love each other unconditionally and committed to protecting each other for a lifetime, they are either siblings by blood or siblings by heart.

Senior BJP leader and councilor, Anantnag, Sheela Handoo today celebrated Raksha Bandhan with jawans of security forces in Anantnag town of Kashmir Valley. She tied Rakhis round the arms of security forces jawans, performed pooja and also prayed for their long lives.

Speaking on the function held by observing COVID guidelines, Handoo said nation is proud of its forces with whose daring devil action the countrymen keep their head high always. She appealed the people to cooperate with security forces who are their saviors and protectors.