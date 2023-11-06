88 United Nations Staffers Killed In Gaza, Marks Highest Death Toll In Single War

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 6: The United Nations on Monday stressed that 88 staffers have been killed in Gaza, marking the highest toll ever for UN fatalities recorded in a single conflict, The Times of Israel reported.

The 88 staff members from the Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA have been reportedly killed since the beginning of the war, October 7.

A joint statement from the heads of all major UN agencies stated that the figure represents “the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict.”

The statement further expressed outrage at the civilian death toll in Gaza and called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, it also demanded that Hamas release the hostages who were abducted from Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday declared that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire until the Hamas terror group releases the hostages it is holding, The Times of Israel reported. “Take this (word ‘ceasefire’) out of the lexicon. We will continue until we defeat them; we do not have an alternative,” Netanyahu is quoted saying in a statement from his office.

“It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” the statement added.

Reportedly, 240 Israelis are still being held as hostages by Hamas in Gaza.

Moreover, the UN Security Council will hold another emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war, according to The Times of Israel.

“In light of the worsening situation in Gaza and the attack on the Al-Shifa Hospital and repeated attacks on Jabalia refugee camp, the UAE and China called for closed consultations to be convened tomorrow 6 November at 3 pm,” a spokesperson for the UAE’s mission to the UN posted on X.

Furthermore, several resolutions called for “humanitarian pauses” have failed to receive the necessary votes in order to pass. (Agencies)