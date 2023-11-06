EMPLOYMENT (06-11-2023)

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A Medical Company requires 38 Boys & Girls for official and Non-official staff in Jammu & Kashmir U-T.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above

Income : 10,600/- to 21500/- (P/M)

(As per Co. Rules)

Note : Freshers can also apply

Interested candidates can visit alongwith the Bio data at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu near VIP Showroom.

Contact :

9796256081, 9906029039

Urgently Required

Female Telecallers

Fixed salary plus

incentives

9906941292

Add. Last Morh Gandhi Nagar B/off..Paloura

Urgently Required

(i) Computer operator (fresher)

(ii) Work from Home (Having Laptop & Internet)

(iii) Telecallers (fresher)

(iv) Counsellor’s/Receptionist (fresher)

(v) Sales officer (12th fresher)

(vii) ITI & Any Diploma or Degree (fresher)

(viii) MBA (fresher)

(ix) Nurses/laboratory/Doctor’s (fresher)

Contact

BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICE

Mobile : 9796733175, 9797721646

Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com

669-Sec C Sainik Colony Jammu

Required Following Staff

for Nursing Home

NURSES/MURSES- Diploma in FMPHW /MMPHW/ GNM/ANM or B.Sc Nursing Fresher/Exp. Both.

Front Desk Executive- Male/Female- 12th/Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp. Both.

Housekeeping Incharge- 1 to 5 years Exp.

Pharmacist- D. Pharma or Diploma in Medical Assistant Fresher/Exp. Both.

We also required LAB/XRAY/MRI/CT SCAN TECHNICIAN

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

JOB IN CLINIC FOR TYPIST

Wanted Female Computer Typist with good speed at A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR. Walk in Interview at A-One Ultrasound clinic, Aquaf commercial complex 1st floor, opp. Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.

Salary negotiable. Timing 9am to 5pm.

Contact: 9419149035, 9103125091.

Urgently Required

1. Office Coordinator, Telly Caller – 10 posts (f)

2. Sales man Floor Executive – 20. Posts (m/f)

3. Driver, Office Assistant, Computer Operator (m/f)

4. Teacher, m/f School & Tutorial

4. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f.

5. Car Washing Boys, Security Guard, Helper, Peon.

8th to 10th 12th & graduate apply

Interview 6 Nov to 7 Nov

Call 7006387895, 9086193986

Requirement (for jammu & amritsar)

1. Branch Manager

2. Counselor

3. Faculty (only UPSC/APSC Mains Qualified can apply

4. Marketing Executive

4. Tellecaller

For more info please call:

87158 23064

Kidzee

Gandhi nagar

Required

Teacher (female only)

Location: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact no: 8899783008

Salary will be negotiable

Qualification: Minimum Graduation with best fluency in English

HIRING

SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING

Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu

Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).

Graduate,

Experience/Frehser

Visit www.srtm.co.in

Mb. No. 9541900458

REQUIRE

* Teachers (Ist to 10th)

* 11th & 12th, Graduation

(Science, Commerce, Arts)

Contact: CCI, Sarwal Chowk

Choudhary Building

7889351933, 8492890641