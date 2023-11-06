EMPLOYMENT (06-11-2023)

JOB OPPORTUNITY
A Medical Company requires 38 Boys & Girls for official and Non-official staff in Jammu & Kashmir U-T.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above
Income : 10,600/- to 21500/- (P/M)
(As per Co. Rules)
Note : Freshers can also apply
Interested candidates can visit alongwith the Bio data at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu near VIP Showroom.
Contact :
9796256081, 9906029039
Urgently Required
Female Telecallers
Fixed salary plus
incentives
9906941292
Add. Last Morh Gandhi Nagar B/off..Paloura
Urgently Required
(i) Computer operator (fresher)
(ii) Work from Home (Having Laptop & Internet)
(iii) Telecallers (fresher)
(iv) Counsellor’s/Receptionist (fresher)
(v) Sales officer (12th fresher)
(vii) ITI & Any Diploma or Degree (fresher)
(viii) MBA (fresher)
(ix) Nurses/laboratory/Doctor’s (fresher)
Contact
BRAVE SECURITY AND PLACEMENT SERVICE
Mobile : 9796733175, 9797721646
Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com
669-Sec C Sainik Colony Jammu
Required Following Staff
for Nursing Home
NURSES/MURSES- Diploma in FMPHW /MMPHW/ GNM/ANM or B.Sc Nursing Fresher/Exp. Both.
Front Desk Executive- Male/Female- 12th/Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp. Both.
Housekeeping Incharge- 1 to 5 years Exp.
Pharmacist- D. Pharma or Diploma in Medical Assistant Fresher/Exp. Both.
We also required LAB/XRAY/MRI/CT SCAN TECHNICIAN
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
JOB IN CLINIC FOR TYPIST
Wanted Female Computer Typist with good speed at A-ONE ULTRASOUND CLINIC, GANDHI NAGAR. Walk in Interview at A-One Ultrasound clinic, Aquaf commercial complex 1st floor, opp. Govt. Hospital, Gandhi Nagar.
Salary negotiable. Timing 9am to 5pm.
Contact: 9419149035, 9103125091.
Urgently Required
1. Office Coordinator, Telly Caller – 10 posts (f)
2. Sales man Floor Executive – 20. Posts (m/f)
3. Driver, Office Assistant, Computer Operator (m/f)
4. Teacher, m/f School & Tutorial
4. Hotels & Restaurants Staff m/f.
5. Car Washing Boys, Security Guard, Helper, Peon.
8th to 10th 12th & graduate apply
Interview 6 Nov to 7 Nov
Call 7006387895, 9086193986
Requirement (for jammu & amritsar)
1. Branch Manager
2. Counselor
3. Faculty (only UPSC/APSC Mains Qualified can apply
4. Marketing Executive
4. Tellecaller
For more info please call:
87158 23064
Kidzee
Gandhi nagar
Required
Teacher (female only)
Location: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact no: 8899783008
Salary will be negotiable
Qualification: Minimum Graduation with best fluency in English
HIRING
SR TECHNOMED IS HIRING
Gem Tender Executive (01) Jammu
Sales Executive: Must have analytical instruments knowledge (01) (Kashmir).
Graduate,
Experience/Frehser
Visit www.srtm.co.in
Mb. No. 9541900458
REQUIRE
* Teachers (Ist to 10th)
* 11th & 12th, Graduation
(Science, Commerce, Arts)
Contact: CCI, Sarwal Chowk
Choudhary Building
7889351933, 8492890641